Dozens Abducted As Boko Haram Attacks Borno IDP Camps

Dozens have been abducted in a fresh attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The attack happened on Monday when the insurgents struck three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Ngala tow, the headquarters of Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area at the border of Cameroon where the terrorists are most active.

According to a security source, the victims – over 40 girls and women – went to fetch firewood from the bush when the insurgents whisked them away from the Babban Sansani camp, Zulum Camp and Arabic camp.

The source said the number of women and girls kidnapped could be higher as the specific number of the abducted girls has yet to be ascertained.

Both Boko Haram and ISWAP remain active in the region, and the battle against the groups has left at least 35,000 people dead and driven more than 2 million others from their homes in Borno state alone.

It’s common for people to venture outside the many IDP camps in northern Nigeria to search for firewood, both to sell and for personal use.

The terrorists also set ablaze an unspecified number of shelters in GDSSS IDP camp Shuwari in Mafa LGA as well as three houses, livestock and properties worth millions of naira in Ajari town of Damboa LGA.

The fire incident occurred on Monday in the two locations although no casualty was recorded.

Another Civilian Joint Task Force member confirmed to Channels Television that the terrorists stormed a remote village in Gajibo shooting sporadically and burning more than 25 newly built houses meant for IDPs in Dikwa LGA.

The CJTF member stated that the terrorists planted many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the ongoing construction site in Gajibo to frustrate the rebuilding of the displaced community.

When contacted, a police spokesman in Borno State, Nahum Daso, said the Police Command is not allowed to speak on the incident except for the military who are in charge of operations in the Northeast.

Efforts to reach the acting spokesman of Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, proved abortive as his phone was not reachable.