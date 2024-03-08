FG Calls For Safe, Quick Return Of Abducted Kaduna Students 

The Federal Ministry of Education has called for the safe and quick return of the abducted Kaduna schoolchildren.

About 300 students were abducted by gunmen in a school in Kaduna State earlier in the week.

While reacting to the incident during a press briefing on Friday, the Minister of Education Tahir Mamman described the abduction as “disturbing”.

“In light of this unfortunate circumstance, the Ministry appeals earnestly to the security agencies, as well as the Government of Kaduna State, to mobilize all available resources to rescue and reunite the kidnapped Students and Teachers with their families,” the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations Folasade Boriowo said in a statement.

“The Minister then stressed the urgency of the situation, calling on those responsible for the safe return of the children to expedite their efforts. He acknowledged the responsibility shared by all Stakeholders in ensuring the safety and well-being of our children,” the statement added.

