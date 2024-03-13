Orderlies Of Senators, Reps Should Be Withdrawn — Ndume 

Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw orderlies attached to his colleagues in the National Assembly and those attached to politicians in the country.

“I support that they should take away all their police (officer),” the Senator from Borno South Senatorial District said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

“One Senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven, members of House of Reps, everybody. That is for those who are mobile. Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children. I am against that.”

Ndume said Nigeria, with about 300,000 policemen, does not have enough to police the country, hence, orderlies of Very Important Personalities should be withdrawn to protect the people.

He let’s have like 2 million police, 500K soldiers

He urged President Bola Tinubu to give security agencies a blank cheque, give them all they want in terms of funding and weapons to fight the menace of banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

Ndume said the President should give a nod to the police to increase their manpower to two million men and the military to 500,000.

The senior lawmaker also said he won’t vote for state police if it comes up in the constitution amendment process, arguing that it would be abused by governors.