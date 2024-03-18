Soldiers’ Death: No Reprisal Attack, Army Assures Delta Community

Following the killing of 16 military personnel in the Okuama community of Delta State, the Nigerian Army has assured residents of the area of no reprisal attacks.

The military personnel were gruesomely murdered in the community last week, sparking fears of reprisal after the area was razed.

But on Monday, the Nigerian Army through its Director of Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu called on residents of the community to go about their normal activities without fear.

“While law-abiding citizens are assured that there will be no reprisal on the part of the troops, we enjoin all to go about their normal activities, even as ongoing efforts are scaled up to positively identify and isolate the criminals to account for their atrocious deeds,” the Nigerian Army said.

It, however, accused the community of resorting to media propaganda in the wake of the killing.

“This again is a clear indication that the murder of the troops was a communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.

“The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to cover, endorse, or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety, it is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies. There is no amount of propaganda that would arm-twist the narrative, they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law,” the army maintained.

Major General Onyeama said the Chief of Army of Staff Lt Gen Toareed Lagbaja is consoling the families of the victims and is committed to apprehending those behind the gruesome act.

“Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them,” he said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW