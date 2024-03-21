Soldiers’ Killing: Oborevwori Warns Monarchs Against Shielding Suspects

A week after the tragic murder of military personnel in Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has warned traditional rulers in the state against protecting suspects in the incident.

Seventeen military personnel – a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers — were killed while on a “peacekeeping mission” in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state last Thursday in a major blow to the country’s military.

As authorities in the country intensify work on the matter, Governor Oborevwori wants traditional rulers to cooperate in the investigations.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against shielding suspects involved in the killing of four military officers and thirteen soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing traditional rulers on the unfortunate incident at the State Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori said Delta was governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency, stressing that no kingdom should shield the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The governor said President Tinubu and the military authorities have assured him that innocent citizens in the state would not be victimised.

“We cannot tolerate that. It has never happened in this state; to kill one Lt. Colonel, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers. We need to fish out those involved,” he said.

“Do not hide or shield anybody. The Chief of Army Staff and Mr. President have assured me that innocent people will not be victimised; unless you connive with the killers of the soldiers.”

Rude Shock

Describing the incident as a rude shock, the governor recalled that he was in Abuja when the tragic it occurred.

Upon getting wind of the attack, Oborevwori said he met with the Commander-in-Chief and called the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

“On the 7th of February, we summoned the people of Okoloba and Okuama communities in Bomadi and Ughelli South Local Government Areas including the members representing the two constituencies in the State House of Assembly, the Council Chairmen and their Presidents-General where we advised them that a lot has been happening in their area and they signed a peace accord.

“The killing of these Army Officers and soldiers came as a rude shock to us and when this thing happened, I immediately called the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Army Staff because I was in Abuja. I came back and issued a press statement.

“On Monday, I went to Bomadi to meet with all the security chiefs, where we had our security council meeting and I got briefings from the Brigade Commander. In attendance was the G.O.C 6 Division Nigeria Army, Maj Gen Jamil Abdussalam and the JTF Commander, Rear Admiral John Okeke.

“After the meeting, I went to Abuja to meet with Mr. President to brief him on what happened. I also went to see the Chief of Army Staff to discuss with him. I also meet with the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police.”

Befitting Burial, National Honours

Earlier, President Tinubu commiserated with the military and the families of the deceased, assuring that the slain military personnel in Okuama will be conferred with national honours.

He spoke while addressing members of the House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Tinubu said that the dead victims would also get what he described as a befitting burial.

“The baby step being taken by our country is doing well. The sacrifices we have made and we ask the people to continue to make, assuring them that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinubu said.

“All you have to do is to have faith. Pls don’t forget your constituencies, remember what they are going through. We salute all our men and women in uniform and we sympathise with them.

“I will soon make further pronouncements. They must have a befitting burial and they must have national honour.”