President Tinubu To Observe Eid-El-Fitr In Lagos State 

President Bola Tinubu will spend the Eid-El-Fitr in Lagos State and will leave Abuja on Sunday.

This is according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints 36-Year-Old Nwagba As Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation CEO

“In deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family,” Ajuri said in a Saturday statement.

“The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW