FCCPC Seals 4U Supermarket In Abuja Over Unfair Practices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed 4U Supermarket in Abuja.

It was sealed on Thursday over unfair practices by its management. FCCPC officials took the action during an enforcement exercise in parts of the nation’s capital.

Officials of FCCPC were at several supermarkets in Abuja to initiate a campaign to enforce price display and quantity compliance.

The move is a direct response to concerns raised by consumers about the rising costs of goods which go against the recent strengthening of the naira against major currencies.

The Commission said price discrepancies remain a significant issue.