Following the uproar and criticisms that greeted the killing of Iyanda Damilola, the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in Oyo State says the victim was not a student of the institution.

Damilola who was said to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was allegedly shot dead by a police officer during a fracas at a nightclub in Ogbomoso on Monday.

The deceased’s brother Oluwafemi Iyanda who graduated from LAUTECH said his sibling attended his convocation after which they headed for an after-party on the same day he was killed.

But the Public Relations Officer of the institution Akin Fadeyi at the grand finale of the 16th convocation ceremonies of the institution disclosed that the incident did not happen within the institution.

“The incident occurred around 2 am. It did not occur in the institution. It happened in a club, and in LAUTECH, we don’t have a club or hotel.

“They were fighting and the student who got killed was not our student. So, what happened had nothing to do with LAUTECH. It has nothing to do with our convocation.

“Information from town was that some people got engaged at a nightclub, far from the university premises, during which one of them got killed,” he said.

Meanwhile, police authorities in the state have detained the officers over the incident. The Oyo State Police Command said the affected persons were dispatched to the nightclub to quell a fracas that had ensued during the party.

The command spokesman Osifeso Adewale said the incident worsened, leading to the firing of “warning shots” by the officers. This led to one death.

“The incident recorded the death of one Iyanda Damilola, ‘m’, and the injury of his brother one Iyanda Femi Isreal, who has since been discharged from the hospital after treatment,” Osifeso said in a Thursday statement.

“All operatives involved in the incident including Inspr Rasheed Saheed are currently under detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku,” he added.