Police Confirm Ogbomoso Nightclub Killing, Detain Officers Involved

The Oyo Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Iyanfa Damilola at a nightclub in Ogbomoso on Monday and also detained officers involved in the incident.

Police operatives were dispatched to the nightclub at the ”Under G” area, Owode Ogbomoso, while the 16th convocation of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) was going on after a distress call over a fighting incident in the place.

But the Oyo State Police Command spokesman Osifeso Adewale said the fracas worsened, leading to the firing of “warning shots” by the officers. This led to one death.

“The incident recorded the death of one Iyanda Damilola, ‘m’, and the injury of his brother one Iyanda Femi Isreal, who has since been discharged from the hospital after treatment,” Osifeso said in a Thursday statement.

“All operatives involved in the incident including Inspr Rasheed Saheed are currently under detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku,” he added.

According to him, the police commissioner in Oyo Adebola Hamzat has ordered that the case be “taken up by the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations”.

No Such Issue Happened – LAUTECH

The killing sparked protests by LAUTECH students who took to the streets to register their grievances over the shooting.

But LAUTECH’s spokesman Lekan Fadeyi said no the victim was not a student of the school.

He said information from the town was that some people got engaged at a nightclub far from the university premises during which one of them was killed.

However, he noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was not a student of LAUTECH.

”On the rumor that a student got killed on campus at the occasion of the convocation ceremony, no such issue happened,” he said.

According to him, the school’s convocation which happened at the same time the fracas took place could not have been successful if the shooting involved a student of the institution.