Ondo State Anti Corruption Commission Pledges Impartiality

The Ondo State Public Complaints Financial and Anti-Corruption Commission (ODSPFAC) has vowed to be impartial in its fight against corruption in the state.

The chairman of the commission Williams Akintoroye disclosed this while speaking at the ODSPFAC office in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Akintoroye who is a retired Chief Justice of Ondo State noted that the ODSPFAC being the the pioneer anti-corruption body in the state is fully committed to fighting corruption and criminal activities in the state.

He also vowed that the commission would maintain integrity and be impartial in all its operations.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Abduct Father, Son In Ondo

“Our mission statement as a body is to rid Ondo State of corruption and criminal activities relating to finance. Our core mandate is to curb the devastating effects of corruption. This, we hope to pursue professionally in line with the best practices. We will maintain our integrity by acting impartially with commitment and in the interest of the public,” he said.

“We believe our mandate includes the prevention of crime through system studies and review, public education through the creation of awareness and advocacy, enlisting of youths and students as members of anti-corruption clubs which we plan to establish in institutions of learning in Ondo State,” he said.

Justice Akintoroye said the general public in Ondo State is hereby informed of the commission, adding that petitions are welcome from both within the public and private sectors of the state.

According to him, the commission will not be engaged in rivalry or act in contradiction to already existing similar agencies such as the EFCC and ICPC.

He said the commission has received a petition and working on it, noting that the commission will establish offices in the three Senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary of the commission Adewole Adeyeye highlighted the power and duties of the commission which include the power to investigate either on its initiative or following complaints lodged before it by any person on any administrative action taken by a government agency, statutory corporation or individual.

According to him, the commission is empowered to investigate any offence under the Criminal law of the state about gratification, bribery, abuse of office, or making misleading statements to the commission amongst others.

ODSPFAC was established on 10th January 2022 to combat corruption in the state, including bribery, fraud, undue influence, gratification, and other related offences.