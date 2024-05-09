VIDEO: Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly Quarters Amid Crisis

The political tension in Rivers State was heightened as Governor Siminalayi Fubara who has been at loggerheads with the State House of Assembly paid an unscheduled visit to the Assembly Quarters on Thursday.

The quarters serve as the official residence for the 32 legislators of the state and also house the temporary chambers of the Martin Amaewhule-led state Assembly since the demolition of the main assembly building.

Accompanied by a convoy of uniformed and civilian aides, Governor Fubara briefly toured the premises before departing to inspect the Emohua-Kalabari road, slated for inauguration as part of his upcoming first-anniversary celebrations next week.

Governor Fubara expressed satisfaction with the execution of the road project and highlighted its importance.

Regarding the visit to the Assembly Quarters, Governor Fubara said it was to assess the facility in light of the emergence of the new Speaker, suggesting that some work may be necessary to be carried out there.

“Is Assembly not part of my property? Is anything wrong going to check how things are going on there? You are aware of the development, we have a new speaker and I went there to see for myself how things are for myself because there might be a few things that I may do there for the good of our people,” Governor Fubara said.

His visit came on the heels of a fresh crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Some lawmakers loyal to the governor had on Wednesday elected the member representing the Bonny constituency Victor Oko-Jumbo as their Speaker.

Oko-Jumbo, who is said to be the new speaker for the entire 32-member Assembly, was said to be elected at 10 am during plenary on Wednesday, in line with the Standing Order of the House.

Oko-Jumbo was one of the four lawmakers loyal to Fubara in the wake of the political crisis in the state.

They had at the time of the crisis elected Edison Ehie as the speaker but the latter later resigned from the State Assembly, and was appointed the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

It was not clear how many lawmakers were present during the plenary that produced Oko-Jumbo as speaker.