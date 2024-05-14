DSS Reportedly Arrests Two In Ogun Court Premises

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), in Ogun State have reportedly arrested two persons in connection with the crisis that erupted in the Agosasa community in the Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the two arrested were Fatai Ajibola and Sunday Oyero.

The suspects were purportedly arrested within the premises of the State High Court sitting in Ilaro, where they had earlier appeared before Justice A. Shobayo in a case of arson among others instituted against them over the obaship crisis in that community.

There were reports that the two were arrested within the court premises contrary to the order of Justice Shobayo that no arrest should be made within the court.

However, a source within the Department of State Security said that the arrest of the two suspects was effected outside the court by operatives of the Command.

“Contrary to reports going round, it is untrue that they were arrested within the court premises. the source said.

“The duo got apprehended in their vehicles outside the court while attempting to flee.”

It was reported the suspects had been involved in widespread acts of violence in Agosasa while attempting to install one Sunday Abogunrin as community monarch against the Ogun State Government’s approved Azeez Akinpelu, resulting in killings and breach of law and order in the community

A source has it that the arrested culprits are cooling their heels at the State Command of the Service in Abeokuta for further investigation.

The source said, “Both Ajibola and Oyero were alleged to have severally sponsored series of violent attacks at Agosasa before and in the aftermath of Akinpelu’s official coronation leaving the community in despair, thereby necessitating several invitations by the DSS which got rebuffed by the duo as they often escape to neighbouring Benin Republic upon commission of same. Hence, the Agency’s moving for the culprits sequel to hint about their presence on Nigeria territory.”