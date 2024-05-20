Troops Neutralise Seven Terrorists In Kaduna, Recover Several Weapons

Troops of the One Division of the Nigerian Army operating in the Kaduna general area have neutralised seven terrorists at Udawa Village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the troops deployed to blocking position at Udawa carried out a fighting patrol along the Udawa-kurebe Road on Sunday, and during an encounter with the terrorists, successfully neutralized five of the criminal elements.

The Army said that the troops during the operation, recovered several weapons from the terrorists, including one empty Ak47 rifle magazine, a pump action gun, six cartridges and several other dangerous items.

READ ALSO: Two Killed, Seven Kidnapped In Ebonyi Community Attack

Similarly, troops of the Division in another operation at Kwaga village in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, neutralised two of the terrorists and recovered two AK 47 rifles, two magazines and two motorcycles from them.

In another operation at Sabo Birni in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State, troops carrying operation in the general area on Sunday intercepted suspected movement of terrorist elements at Baka village, and dealt a heavy blow on the criminal elements, with some of them escaping with several degrees of gun shot wounds.

The troops in the operation, exploited the general area and recovered one AK 47 rifle and two motorcycles .

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Gen MLD Saraso has commended the troops for their aggressive posture, and therefore charged them to sustain the tempo and make life unbearable for terrorists, Insurgents , violent extremists and their cohorts.

He equally appealed to all law abiding citizens to report to the Nigerian Army or nearest security agencies persons seen with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention.

Additionally, he appealed to the good people of Kaduna and Niger States to avail the NA and other security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence for prompt action.