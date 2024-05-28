Death Toll In Kano Mosque Attack Rises To 21 – Resident

The death toll from the tragic arson attack on a mosque in Gezawa, Kano State, has risen to 21.

The attack, allegedly carried out by 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar, occurred during morning prayers and has left the community in shock and mourning.

Initially, 12 worshippers were reported dead, but the number increased to 21 as more victims succumbed to their injuries.

A resident of the area, Hamisu Abasawa, confirmed the updated toll in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“We have so far lost 21 persons while we are left with only four other patients in the hospital out of which are three youths and one elderly man,” Abasawa stated.

The incident took place when Abubakar allegedly sprayed petrol around the mosque, locked the door, and set the building on fire, trapping over 30 worshippers inside. The attack has left the community grappling with the loss of their loved ones and the injuries sustained by the survivors.

One of the residents expressed his sorrow over the incident, saying, “It is a heartbreaking situation. We are all in deep pain and praying for the quick recovery of those still in the hospital.”

Shafi’u Abubakar has been arraigned before an upper Shariah court presided over by Halhalatu Zakariya. He has been remanded in a correctional facility until the adjourned date of May 31, 2024.

The community continues to call for justice and support for the victims and their families as they navigate through this tragic period.