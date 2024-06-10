Obaseki Hails Edo Teachers’ Commitment, Support For Education Reforms

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed teachers in the state for their commitment and support for his administration’s reforms and programmes in the education sector over the past seven and half years, leading to the gains recorded in revamping the system and deepening quality education in the State.

Obaseki spoke in an address to teachers at the Edo Teachers for Tech Conference, held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative, in Benin City, as part of events lined up to commemorate the 2024 Education Week.

The governor, who reeled out the impact of his administration’s programmes and reforms in education, said the gains recorded will be sustained with the emergence of a credible and competent successor who is able to make the necessary sacrifice for the betterment of the state and its people.

According to him, “EdoBEST is sustainable if only we vote and elect people that know what to do when they are in charge of government. That is the only way to sustain the education reforms in Edo State. The decision you make on the 21st of September 2024 will determine the sustainability of the reforms in the education sector.

“We must make sure we participate and elect a man who means well for the Edo people and is able to make sacrifices for us. What we have done in EdoBEST and other areas are sustainable, if only leaders at all levels care enough to make sacrifices.”

Reassuring better support for special needs schools in the State, Obaseki further stated, “One area I wish to spend more time on is special education. Once I finish as governor of Edo State, I will take interest in special needs education and before I leave office, I will make sure I get funding for Special needs schools in the State.”

While commending the teachers for accepting to embrace technology and reforms in the sector, especially at the foundational level through the EdoBEST programme, which has impacted the lives of over 400,000 Edo pupils, the governor said, “The biggest challenge faced during the journey was that of attitude change which the teachers accepted and today the result is open for all to see as the state has recorded mass improvement in the education sector.

“We have embraced technology in all we do in the state, using data in all we do as it has helped our development in several areas. Our intention as an administration is to make life better for our people and ensure progress in the state as technology plays a prominent role in all aspects of our lives.”

The governor said the cooperation and support of the teachers in implementing the EdoBEST programme across schools in the state helped in abolishing the hopelessness and mistrust between the government and teachers in the past.

He added, “The next generation of citizens in Edo State will be globally resourced as the teachers are already doing a good job to shape them for the future as the future looks very bright for Edo State and its people.”