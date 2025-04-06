India-Bound Brothers Arrested With Cocaine At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two brothers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, with 5kgs cocaine concealed in walls of their suitcases while attempting to board a flight to India.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

He said the brothers – John Abugu, 43 and Kenneth Abugu, 31 – were nabbed at the Lagos airport on Thursday 3rd April 2025 following proactive processing of credible intelligence.

According to the statement, they claimed to be travelling to India for medical treatment but when their suitcases were thoroughly searched by NDLEA officers, whitish powdery substances later confirmed to be cocaine were discovered on the walls of their bags.

Similarly, Babafemi said NDLEA officers of the MMIA Strategic Command same day, Thursday 3rd April intercepted a 20-year-old Ghanaian-British man, Parker Darren Hazekia Osei, with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kgs packed in a giant travelling bag.

In Abia State, NDLEA officers on Saturday 5th April arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Nna Nnanna Felix with 1.6kgs skunk, a strain of cannabis during a raid at Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West LGA, while another suspect David Chinemerem, 21, was nabbed with 2,050 ampoules of pentazocine at 7 Nnajiego Lane, Umuode road, Aba on Tuesday 1st April.

“The suspect who claims he is a student of Computer Science at East London University, UK, was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.

“In his statement, the techie claims he lives with his parents in the UK but left London about a week ago for Bangkok where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria,” Babafemi said.