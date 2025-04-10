Kebbi Govt Announces Rescue Of Abducted Student

The Kebbi State Government has announced the rescue of a 400-level student of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Augustine Madubiya, who was abducted from an off-campus hostel.

The student was rescued by police operatives in the Dakingari forest of Suru Local Government Area after they tracked and trailed the kidnappers.

Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Tafida, alongside the Commissioner of Police, Sani Bello, and the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Zaiyan Muhammad, visited the off-campus hostel where the abduction took place.

While announcing the rescue, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the safety of students in all tertiary institutions across Kebbi. He disclosed that the rescued student has been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Giving further details, Commissioner of Police Sani Bello said the student was abandoned by the abductors following sustained pressure from the police.

He also confirmed that no ransom was paid.

Addressing the issue of inadequate hostel accommodation which has forced many students to reside off campus, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Zaiyan Muhammad, appealed to well-meaning individuals to support the university in addressing the hostel deficit.

Both the state government and the police assured that security around the university and its surroundings would be further strengthened.