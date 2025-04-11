Boko Haram Has Taken Over Three Borno Communities— Ndume

Boko Haram terrorists have taken over three communities in Borno State, according to Senator Ali Ndume.

The Borno South lawmaker said this when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, there are no civil authorities in those areas, which he said are being governed by the terrorists.

“Yes, three,” he said on Friday’s edition of the show when asked if areas are being governed by the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East state.

“What we are saying is that there is no civil authority there, and the authority is Boko Haram,” the Borno South Senator said.

He listed the areas as “Gudumbali (in Guzamala LGA), Marte, and Abadam”.

“None,” he said when asked if there are civil authorities in these areas.

Senator Ndume said the security agencies are not properly equipped to tackle the insurgency, which he decried is beginning to fester in the North-East state.

His comment came days after the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, decried the rising spate of insecurity in the area.

The governor said the state is losing ground in the fight against Boko Haram, asking for help.

“As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signalled that Borno State is losing ground,” the governor said, a fact Ndume agrees with.

During the show, the vocal lawmaker of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said there have been hundreds of attacks in Borno State since the beginning of the year.

“From November last year till date, there were over 250 attacks in the state, and somebody is saying we should ignore the governor,” the APC chieftain said.

“We have lost more than 100 soldiers, nearly 300 civilians even though our soldiers gallantly killed 800 of those terrorists within this period.”

“It is like a stagnated situation,” he said about the state of security in the country, arguing that President Bola Tinubu should declare a state of emergency on security, the welfare of the citizens, and the economy.