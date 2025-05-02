Fubara Returns To Port Harcourt After Two-Week Vacation Overseas

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has returned to the state after spending approximately two weeks on vacation overseas.

The governor touched down at the international wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at about 7PM on Friday.

A video of the governor’s arrival shows him being received by some aides at the Airport. He was led to a waiting SUV, which sped away at once.

READ ALSO: Labour Asks Tinubu To Immediately Reverse Fubara’s Suspension, Withdraw Tax Bills

In March, President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly following his declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The President justified the decision by pointing to attacks on oil pipelines carried out by militant groups amid the escalating conflict between the Governor and 27 lawmakers.

He also referenced the involvement of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.