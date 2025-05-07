Police Summon Officers Caught In Viral Video Over Misconduct

The police have summoned their officers caught in viral videos over what they described as unprofessional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

Disclosing this in a statement on X, Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated that the cases involved officers serving in Benin, Edo State, and a traffic officer in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the officers in Edo were identified to be attached to the Zone 5 Zonal Counter-Terrorism Unit (ZCA).

Their invitation to the Force headquarters, he stated, was in response to multiple complaints of highhandedness by some operatives around Airport Road, Benin.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Eight Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

UPDATE: ACTION TAKEN ON BENIN INCIDENT, FCT TRAFFIC OFFICER’S INFRACTION Following a viral video posted by an online blog on April 26th showing the unprofessional conduct of certain police officers in Benin City, the Nigeria Police Force has promptly identified the officers… pic.twitter.com/3uR3cUq5rN — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 7, 2025

“They have been summoned to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, since two days, and are currently undergoing orderly room trial — the appropriate disciplinary procedure under police regulations has,” the statement read.

“Similarly, an Assistant Superintendent of Traffic (AST) who was captured in video that went viral on Monday, 5th May, 2025, behaving in a manner inconsistent with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Nigeria Police Force has been identified and summoned to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“As part of the ongoing administrative process, he has been officially issued a query to address his unprofessional and uncivil conduct,” he said.

According to him, the Force remains committed to transparency and accountability, and the general public will be kept informed as the disciplinary process unfolds.

The Force spokesman also commended Nigerians “for speaking up and reinforcing the professional standards expected of our officers. Your voice is vital in helping us serve you better”.