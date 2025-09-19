Six Sokoto Principals Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct

The Sokoto State Government has suspended six school principals over allegations of insubordination and unauthorised collection of fees relating to the Junior Secondary School (JSS) examination results.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ahmad Ala, announced this in a statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Iya.

“No principal or school administrator will be allowed to act outside the law or exploit students and parents,” Ala stated.

“Our schools must be governed by accountability, not personal interests,” the professor added.

The commissioner also said that the government would not hesitate to sanction any official found wanting.

The affected principals are from Nana Girls Secondary School, Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Gagi; GDSS, Mana; Giginya Memorial College, Mana Basic Secondary School, and GDSS, Silame.

The principal of GDSS, Silame, was specifically sanctioned for insubordination, according to the statement.

To address the allegations, the commissioner set up a five-member investigative committee headed by a professor, Mustapha Tukur.

Other members include the Executive Secretary of AIEB, the Director of Quality Assurance at MOBSE, the Director of Planning at the Teachers Service Board, and the Director of Quality Assurance at AIEB, who will also serve as the secretary of the committee.

The suspended principals have been directed to hand over all administrative responsibilities to their respective vice principals in charge of administration with immediate effect.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, transparency, and accountability across public schools in the state.