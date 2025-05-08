Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Nominees For Three Regional Devt Commissions

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate’s confirmation of appointees to lead the South West, North Central, and South South development commissions.

In a correspondence to the Senate on Thursday, President Tinubu nominated a total of 55 individuals across the three commissions.

For the North Central Development Commission, 19 nominees were presented, with Cosmos Akiyir named as Chairman and Cyril Yeltsin as the Managing Director.

In the South West Development Commission, 18 appointees were nominated by the President including Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi as Chairman and Charles Akinola as Managing Director.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Is Capable Of Addressing Nigeria’s Problems, Says Anyaoku

Similarly, 18 nominees were proposed for the South South Development Commission, with Chibudom Nwuche slated to serve as Chairman and Usoro Offiong Akpabio as Managing Director.

The nominations are subject to Senate screening and confirmation.

False Allegations?

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has firmly dismissed any idea that he would resign, stating that he will not step down over what he described as “false allegations.”

Speaking during the plenary session that culminated in the signing of four critical tax reform bills, Akpabio reiterated his commitment to the legislative agenda and praised the Senate’s focus and resolve. He underscored that baseless accusations would not derail the Senate from its constitutional responsibilities.

The Senate President’s remarks came in support of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who had earlier asserted that the upper chamber remains committed to completing key reforms, including constitutional and electoral reforms. Bamidele asserts that the Senate is an institution and is bigger than any individual and would not be distracted by negative comments.

Responding to suggestions that he might have been asked to step down, Senator Akpabio said, “Who told you I was going to step down? Those who thought this Senate would ask me to resign have now seen that we remain focused on our duties. At whatever level allegations arise, we will demand evidence and act in the overriding public interest.”

He went on to draw a parallel with cases in the United States where individuals have been wrongly imprisoned based on false accusations.

“I am not one of those who step down for what is false, and when eventually it is proven that the allegation is untrue, they simply say Oh, as if it makes up for it,” he said.