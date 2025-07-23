Yobe Govt Reopens Two Markets Shut Down Over Insecurity

The Yobe state government, in partnership with the security agencies in the state, has reopened the Kukareta and Buniyadi markets, which were shut down recently due to insecurity in the areas.

The markets located in Gujba and Damaturu local government areas were shut down to cut suspected food supply chains to the insurgents who have been terrorizing the residents in recent times.

Dahiru Abdulsalam, the Security Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this while briefing newsmen immediately after the Yobe State Security Meeting chaired by the Deputy Governor, Idi Barde-Gubana, at Government House, Damaturu.

“After the review of the security situations in the state, I am happy to announce to you that two out of the three markets shut down due to insecurity in Kukareta and Buniyadi have been reopened,” he said.

He, however, explained that the ban on the sale of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, between 6 pm to 6 am daily is still in place, and any violators found would be apprehended.

Similarly, Abdulsalam explained that the state government would establish a task force to monitor the encroachment of farmlands and cattle routes by both the crop farmers and the herders.

According to him, the measure is to curtail the clashes between them, although there has been a tremendous reduction in the farmers/herders clashes in recent times.