PHOTOS: Kwankwaso Receives Several Defectors Into NNPP In Kano

Kwankwaso noted that the leadership style in Kano State had continued to attract opposition party members into the NNPP.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated July 25, 2025
Several people pitched their tent with the NNPP in Kano State on July 24, 2025. X/@KwankwasoRM

 

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has received several defectors into the party in Kano State.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement disclosed this on Friday via his official X handle.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State is of the NNPP.

 

The defectors were said to be from the All Progressives Congress (APC). X/@KwankwasoRM

 

“Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),” he stated.

 Speaking at the event, he promised the defectors “equitable treatment and cooperation” in NNPP.

 

“Speaking during the event at my residence in Kano, I welcomed the new members into our party and I promised them equitable treatment and cooperation.

 

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation,” he said.

