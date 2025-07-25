PHOTOS: Kwankwaso Receives Several Defectors Into NNPP In Kano

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has received several defectors into the party in Kano State.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement disclosed this on Friday via his official X handle.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State is of the NNPP.

“Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),” he stated.

Speaking at the event, he promised the defectors “equitable treatment and cooperation” in NNPP.

Kwankwaso noted that the leadership style in Kano State had continued to attract opposition party members into the NNPP.

“Speaking during the event at my residence in Kano, I welcomed the new members into our party and I promised them equitable treatment and cooperation.

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation,” he said.