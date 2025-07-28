Why I Didn’t Want To Watch WAFCON Final — Tinubu

While receiving the triumphant Super Falcons on Monday, President Bola Tinubu shared reasons for his hesitation and the emotions he felt when he watched the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) between the Nigeria and Morocco.

Tinubu spoke when he hosted the players and other members of the team at the Presidential Villa.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t want high blood pressure. But our people came in and turned my TV to that channel.

“When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless, but I was there still watching the indomitable spirit of resilience, determination, and courage,” he said.

The President, however, said he was encouraged when the team halved the deficit.

“And after that penalty, and I saw a 2-1, my spirit was lifted, and I believe that of the nation too was lifted,” he said.

Amid laughter and applause by the Super Falcons and others seated in the hall, Tinubu continued, “But what you almost did was get me hungrier because your mother was in the kitchen, almost abandoning my dinner. The game that she doesn’t really watch, except the girls are the ones playing.

“And she came running: ‘We have won’. I said you have not yet won. And at the end of the final whistle, it was all excitement all over the country.”

The President later conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the players and technical team for winning the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

He announced an award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the players and $50,000 to each member of the technical team.

He also directed the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.

“You have inspired millions, especially young girls who now see the proof that their dreams are valid and achievable. You inspired me, too.

“It is a great thing for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and thereafter.

“You represent that hope. You ignited our hope, and we will continue to encourage you, encourage the next generation, and other generations after you,” Tinubu added.