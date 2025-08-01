Hunger In Nigeria Getting Worse, People Are Looking For Crumbs — Dino Melaye

A former lawmaker at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Friday said the hardship facing Nigerians is deteriorating.

According to Melaye, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the level of hunger in the country is “chartered,” as many Nigerians can barely feed themselves.

“We are in a precarious situation in this country, like we have never been. It has never been this disastrous, it has never been this terrible.

“The hunger in this country is chartered; people are dying of malnutrition in the rural communities of this country. People are beginning to visit garbage centres to look for crumbs and food,” he said.

“Take a trip to your village and just announce that you want to share just bags of rice. If you are careful, there will be casualties as a result of the struggle just to get one tin or two tins of rice. That’s the situation we are in this country,” he added.

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye Quits PDP, Cites Party’s ‘Lack Of Potency’

Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Senate, said that Nigerians had never experienced what they were going through under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the Federal Government under the All Progressives Congress was not leading Nigerians on the right path because “the possibility of getting to your destination is not there”.

Melaye, who recently resigned from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and moved to the African Democratic Party (ADC), said the ADC was a unique party.

He said everyone who moved to the ADC was concerned about the hardship Nigerians are facing.

The senator, who is a former governorship candidate of the PDP, said the former ruling party had become a ‘parastatal’ of the APC.

He said, “The PDP has been purchased by the APC. The PDP is a parastatal of the APC; the PDP is a department of the APC.

“Just look at the number of governors in the PDP today. Are these governors acting like opposition governors?

“You know the role of an opposition, and you know how powerful Nigerian governors are.”