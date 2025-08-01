INEC Begins Nationwide Voter Registration August 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the 2025 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will begin nationwide on August 18.
INEC disclosed this on its X handle on Friday.
The agency said online pre-registration of voters would open on August 18 through its official portal, cvr.inecnigeria.org.
It stated that in-person registration would begin a week later, on August 25.
This, it said, would be held nationwide at all its local government area offices and designated registration centres.
INEC said the exercise would be held from Monday to Friday, beginning at 9 am and ending at 3 pm.
“Your votes start with registration. Don’t miss your opportunity to register,” it said.
