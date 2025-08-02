Ex-APC North-West Youth Leader Abubakar Sa’adu Fakai Resigns From Party

A former North-West Youth Leader, Abubakar Sadiq Sa’adu Fakai, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced his resignation from the party, citing concerns over its direction and deviation from its founding ideals.

In a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Mahuta Ward, Fakai Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Fakai stated that his decision was the result of “deep reflection” and “solemn contemplation,” following what he described as “a period of profound introspection and earnest dialogue with my conscience.”

“I have held dear the ideals and foundational principles upon which our party was built, principles that once inspired hope for a more prosperous, united, and accountable Nigeria,” he wrote.

The former National Executive Committee member noted that his decision came after extensive consultations with family, community leaders, and constituents, all of whom, according to him, share growing concerns over the APC’s failure to meet public expectations and uphold the promise of good governance.

“In honour of my conscience and in loyalty to the aspirations of those I represent,” he said, “it has become imperative to part ways with the All Progressives Congress at this juncture.”

Though Fakai did not reveal his next political move, he expressed his goodwill to the party and called for peace and progress for Nigeria.