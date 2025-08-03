Man Rescued After 10 Hours Under Abuja Building Rubble

A 27-year-old man was pulled alive after spending nearly 10 hours trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in the Lifecamp area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Adeh noted that upon receiving a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of the Lifecamp Division swiftly mobilised a rescue team, cordoned off the area, and launched a coordinated operation.

The rescue effort involved personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the FCTA Development Control Department, and other multi-agency patrol teams.

“At about 4:00 a.m. on 3rd August, the rescue team successfully extricated Aliyu Salisu, a 27-year-old citizen of Niger Republic, who had been trapped for nearly ten hours.

“He was immediately taken to Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu, where he is currently responding to treatment,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, who oversaw the operation, commended the professionalism and dedication of all agencies involved, including community members who offered support.

The Command also urged residents to remain alert and report emergencies or suspicious activities.