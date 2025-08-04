Atiku Dumped PDP Over 2027 Presidential Ticket, Says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, threw a jibe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his 2027 presidential ambition.

Wike, who spoke at a media parley in Abuja, taunted Abubakar for switching political parties since the return to civil rule in 1999.

He said Atiku’s moves were driven by his desire to be Nigeria’s President.

“Atiku was in the PDP in 1999, then he joined the Action Congress (AC). After AC, he returned to the PDP, later moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and then back to the PDP again, all in pursuit of the presidential ticket,” Wike said.

“If I were his son, I would sit him down and ask: ‘Dad, how can you keep hopping from one party to another at almost 80 years old?”

During the session, the former Rivers governor also dismissed the opposition coalition against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also said the ex-vice president left the PDP because he was not going to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

“The way the PDP is now, it is not likely that Atiku would get a ticket, therefore it is not comfortable. Therefore, he tells you, let’s do a coalition against Tinubu. It’s not right.

“It is because he cannot get the presidential ticket under the PDP that he pushed for a coalition,” Wike stated.