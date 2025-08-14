INEC Relocates CVR Centres In Four Borno LGs To Maiduguri Over Insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission has moved four Continous Voter Registration (CVR) centres in four local government areas of Borno State to the Maiduguri metropolis over security and safety concerns.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Ahmad, who disclosed this on Thursday while officially announcing the commencement of the 2025-2026 CVR in a press briefing in Maiduguri, listed the local governments to include Abadam, Guzamala, Kala Balge and Marte

According to him, the CVR centres in Abadam had been moved to Baga Road, Guzamala, to the Fire Service Department, 1,000 Housing Estate, Kala-Balge, to Goni Kachalari Primary School, and Marte to Kachamai, all of which are in the Maiduguri metropolis.

READ ALSO: ‘Exclude Us From By-Election, Risk Poll Nullification,’ LP Group Tells INEC

He said, “For security and factors relating to safety, four INEC LGAs offices will conduct the physical (in-person) registration at locations in the Maiduguri Metropolis. The LGAs affected are Abadam Guzamala, Kala-Balge, and Marte LGAs.”

He, however, noted that the entire exercise would be conducted in three phases, starting from August 18, 2025, to August 30, 2026.

“Phase one (I) shall commence on August 18, 2025, with online pre-registration, and subsequently, it will run concurrently on August 25, 2025, with physical (in-person) registration. These two (online pre-registration and physical registration) shall thereafter continue simultaneously,” he said

“The websites for the online pre-registration are: www.cvr.inec.gov.ng and www.cvr.inecnigeria.org,” he stated

According to him, the online pre-registration will enable prospective registrants to commence their registration online and to book an appointment for a date and time to complete the registration in person at an INEC state or local government office across the state.

Speaking on the physical registration, Ahmad said the “in-person registration commencing on August 25, 2025, shall be done at the state INEC office or local government offices across the state.

“In-person registration shall be conducted in all INEC state and LGA offices nationwide from 9 am to 3 pm on weekdays except public holidays,” he stated.

Ahmad, who assured that INEC had special provisions on how to handle persons with disabilities, encouraged them to take part in the activity.

He further added that the services to be covered during the 12 months of activities would include registration of Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not previously registered, replacement of lost, defaced, or damaged Permanent Voters Card, and Transfer of registration details to another polling unit for voters who have relocated.

Others, according to him, are the collection of uncollected PVCs from the previous exercises and updating registration details for voters whose PVC failed verification by BIVAS during the last elections.