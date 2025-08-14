INEC, Security Agencies Assure Readiness For Munya By-Election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Niger State, Ahmed Garki, has assured that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fully prepared for the forthcoming bye-election in Munya Local Government Area.

Speaking while presenting sensitive election materials to stakeholders at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Minna, Garki noted that the commission has involved the media throughout the process to ensure transparency.

“What you are witnessing today is the second-to-the-last phase of the process. The materials you see here are sensitive materials, fully checked and confirmed from the CBN. They are going straight to Munya Local Government,” he said.

According to him, INEC has, over the past two weeks, conducted several trainings for Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) I, II, and III. He added that the training concluded yesterday for some categories of staff, while others are still ongoing.

“These are staff we usually engage in election duties — both permanent and ad-hoc. For this election, we will deploy over 500 ad-hoc personnel, alongside our permanent staff. The BVAS machines are fully charged, configured, and ready for activation,” Garki stated.

On behalf of all political parties, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Niger State, Bello Maikujeri, expressed satisfaction with INEC’s preparedness.

“All 11 wards in Munya have been captured, and the sensitive materials are available for all political parties to inspect. We urge political parties to conduct themselves according to the law so that the election will be peaceful and cordial,” Maikujeri said.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Ellema, also assured that security agencies are fully ready to ensure a peaceful election.

“We have inspected the sensitive and non-sensitive materials, and everything is intact. The materials will be well protected until the election is concluded. We have deployed adequate security personnel from both conventional and sister security agencies. Operational orders have been finalized, and there will be no security breaches,” Ellema said.

He added that some areas have been merged for administrative convenience due to the absence of security threats in those locations, assuring voters that all parts of Munya will be adequately covered.

The Munya bye-election is expected to be conducted under tight security with full participation from stakeholders.