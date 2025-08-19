Peter Obi Warns Against Vote-Buying, Says Action Undermines Development

A former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned against vote-buying, describing it as one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post on his official X handle on Tuesday, Obi said those who purchase votes only do so with the intention of gaining access to public funds, stressing that bribing voters today becomes “a licence to plunder tomorrow.”

According to him, money meant for schools, hospitals, roads, and jobs often ends up in private pockets once such politicians assume office.

“Such people are not leaders; they are looters. Their actions rob our society of dignity, development, and even life itself,” he wrote.

The former governor of Anambra State also faulted voters who trade their ballots for cash or material gain, noting that they mortgage their future for tokens that cannot sustain them.

“When you exchange your ballot for money, you are selling away the schools your children should attend, the hospitals that should save lives, and the jobs that should lift families out of poverty,” he cautioned.

Obi stressed that the desperation of politicians to buy votes shows that the ballot remains powerful. He urged Nigerians to resist inducements and embrace the politics of service.

“The real power does not lie in their money. It lies in your conscience, your courage, and your vote,” he declared.

The LP chieftain reiterated his call for a collective rejection of bribery in politics, urging citizens to elect leaders committed to building a new Nigeria.

“The choice is ours. We either keep selling our votes and remain trapped in poverty and bad governance, or we rise above temporary gain and reclaim the future of our nation. A New Nigeria is Possible,” he wrote.