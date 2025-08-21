Troops Burn Seized Vessels Because Of Slow Prosecution — CDS

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, says the military resorts to burning seized vessels used for oil theft because slow prosecution and weak legal processes allow offenders to return to business with little or no consequence.

General Musa, who made a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, lamented that troops often risk their lives to apprehend suspects only for them to be released on technical grounds or subjected to light penalties. This, he said, discourages soldiers and emboldens criminals.

The defence chief also cited instances in the Niger Delta where vessels used for oil theft were returned to operators after token fines, leaving the military with no option but to destroy illegal bunkering vessels.

“In the South-South, we arrest a vessel. They (offenders) give them peanuts, and the vessel is back, and that is why we started burning them. Again, people started talking about the environment, so we are now caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

“For us, we started burning those items once they are found and arrested, and started having peace. But as long as we keep on arresting them and handing them over, and they go through the legal system, it becomes a problem; it takes a longer time to prosecute,” the defence chief said.

He stated that the country’s weak and slow legal system is frustrating military efforts against terrorism, banditry, and organised crime, thereby fuelling insecurity nationwide.

“It has to do with the legal system. Sometimes, when cases are taken to court, they get knocked out. We have to review our legal system. If we have special courts that will treat cases quickly, it will help.

“We need to review the punishment for offences. When people know they can get away with anything, impunity sets in, and that is critical. You risk your life, make an arrest, and then tomorrow you hear the suspect is released. Do you think that soldier is ready to sacrifice himself to go and make arrests again?” General Musa asked.