Terrorism: CDS Musa Charges African Colleagues To Invest In AI, Technology

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has urged his colleagues across Africa to invest in modern technology like artificial intelligence (AI), to defeat monstrous terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, ISWAP, Al-Qaeda, and Al-Shabaab, wreaking havoc in parts of the continent.

General Musa stated this at the opening of the Africa Chief of Defence Staff Conference held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Monday.

He said security threats have evolved across the continent, hence the need for a digital solution to defeat some of the “invisible” enemies threatening the territorial integrity of nations in Africa.

General Musa said, “The battlefield is evolving, the threats of today are no longer confined to conventional warfare; they are digital, asymmetric and often invisible – the enemy is within.

“As chiefs of defence staff and heads of our Armed Forces, we must lead the charge in organising our forces, investing in cyber-defence, artificial intelligence and indigenous military technology, without which it will be difficult to achieve our security.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He pledged Nigeria’s commitment to regional and continental stability, charging his colleagues across Africa gathered at the conference to stand in unity against the common enemy: terrorism.

“As host nation, Nigeria is deeply committed to the ideals of regional stability and continental defence integration,” General Musa said, highlighting that the Nigerian Armed Forces have participated in peace-keeping operations and counter-terrorism missions across Africa.

“We believe that true security is not achieved in isolation; it is built through shared intelligence, joint training and coordinated actions.

“Nigeria stands ready to work with our brothers across the continent to develop frameworks that are proactive, resilient and responsive to the realities of our time,” he said.

General Musa tasked his colleague defence chiefs to rise above division and embrace unity to build a continent free of insurgents and bloodthirsty marauders.

“The challenges before us are great, but so too is our resolve. Let’s rise above division and embrace unity; let us build a continent where our people can live free and fair and where our Armed Forces are symbols of stability, professionalism and pride,” he said.

Personalities who graced the event include the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu; Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray; Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahamoud Youssouf; Former Permanent Representative of Nigeria To United Nations, Ibrahim Gambari; the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji; and the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bashir Ojulari.