Troops Kill 12 Terrorists, Recover Arms In Borno

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) have killed 12 suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists after operations at various locations of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Mafa in Borno Central Senatorial District is about 59.8kms drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The operation followed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms of the Air Component Command, which provided real-time intelligence to guide precision strikes and troop manoeuvres.

The coordinated effort led to the clearance of terrorist strongholds in Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri and Gaza, areas notorious for insurgent activities.

Troops recovered eight AK-47 rifles and eight AK-47 rifle magazines fully loaded with 7.62mm rounds of ammunition.

Assorted cache of drugs and medical supplies used by the terrorists, were also recovered by the resilient and dogged troops.

The military authorities have lauded the troops for the renewed vigour and urged the Theatre to sustain the onslaught.