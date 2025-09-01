Rivers Administrator Ibas Swears In Newly Elected LG Chairmen

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has sworn in the 23 newly elected Local Government Chairmen, hours after they were issued certificate of return by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

In his address, Ibas reminded the new chairmen that public office is a sacred trust, not an opportunity for personal enrichment.

He charged them to shun self-interest and embrace transparent, accountable, and reform-driven leadership.

“This victory is not a prize to be enjoyed. It is a burden to be carried. It is not an entitlement, but a duty. It is not a call to self-interest, but to selfless service,” he declared.

He urged them to move beyond politics of patronage and focus on delivering tangible services that improve the lives of citizens at the grassroots.

Recalling President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, Ibas said the peaceful conduct of the August 30 local government elections was a decisive step in restoring constitutional order.

“You proved that democracy belongs to the people, that power must flow from the consent of the governed, and that no obstacle can weaken the resolve of a united citizenry,” he said, commending the electorate for their discipline and participation.

He also praised the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting what he described as a transparent and rancor-free election.

Outlining his expectations, Ibas tasked the chairmen study the Nigerian Constitution and statutes guiding local government, which he called the “compass of stewardship”, work with traditional rulers, security agencies, and community leaders to ensure peace.

He stressed that “Without peace, there can be no progress.”

He also charged them to strengthen local economies by supporting small businesses, infrastructure upgrades, and investments in education and cooperate with the ongoing biometric enrollment of all local government staff to ensure effective planning and payroll management.

The Administrator also commended the outgoing Council Administrators for their service during a critical period in the state’s history.