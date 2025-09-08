Gov Radda Launches €5.1m EU Peace Project In Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Monday launched a €5.1 million European Union-funded Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response, and Resilience project to strengthen peace and stability in the state.

The 18-month project, which covers eight local government areas in Katsina and two in Zamfara State, builds on a previous initiative that benefited over 95,000 people.

Radda described the project as a new era of hope, partnership, and collective action designed to empower communities, particularly women, youth, and vulnerable groups.

According to him, the project would help communities transition from trauma to recovery, fear to safety, and despair to hope.

The governor also inaugurated the Katsina State CPCRR Project Steering Committee to coordinate, monitor, and ensure transparency in all project activities.

The project focuses on three core areas, namely peacebuilding and conflict mitigation, livelihood support and economic recovery, and governance, as well as institutional strengthening.

Speaking at the event, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Grantier Migrot, reiterated the Union’s commitment to the state.

“This project builds on our previous successes in poverty alleviation, education, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability,” Migrot stated.

The ambassador emphasised the EU’s focus on dialogue, education, and empowerment, particularly for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The project targets internally displaced persons, host communities, and other vulnerable groups through vocational training, climate-smart agriculture, and improved market access.

New activities include establishing community peace structures, strengthening early warning systems, conducting media campaigns for peace, and implementing 20 quick-impact projects.

Mustapha Shehu, Executive Secretary of Development and Partners in Katsina State, said the project would ensure that at least 60 percent of beneficiaries are youth.

The project involves partnerships with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and Mercy Corps as implementing partners.