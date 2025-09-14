Kebbi PDP Holds Ward Congress, Party Commends Members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted its ward congresses across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State, electing new executives and delegates in various wards.

At Gwangwadija Ward in the Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, members of the Ward Congress Election Committee from the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, led by the PDP Chairman in Sokoto State, Bello Goronyo, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“Sincerely speaking, I am happy with what I saw. The turnout was encouraging, and it is a testament that the PDP is still accepted by the people,” Goronyo told reporters.

He said that despite the challenges facing the party, the PDP remained a formidable opposition force in Nigeria.

The national delegation also held a meeting with security agencies and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), commending them for their roles in ensuring a hitch-free exercise, particularly in areas prone to insecurity.

Also, the Chairman of the PDP Ward Congress in Kebbi State, Sani Dododo, who serves as the party’s publicity secretary, affirmed the unity and strength of the party in the state.

“Kebbi PDP is one. The turnout was a clear demonstration of the determination of our members and a sign that the party remains strong in the state,” he said.

In Sauwa Ward, located in the Argungu Local Government Area, over 500 people reportedly turned out for the congress.

“You see, PDP is one, and PDP is still PDP,” Dododo told reporters.