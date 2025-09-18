Ibas Exits Rivers Govt House, Restates Call For Mutual Respect

The curtain fell on the six-month emergency administration in Rivers State at midnight on Wednesday, September 17, as the outgoing administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, performed his last official duty before formally bowing out of office.

At a ceremony on Wednesday evening preceding his exit, Ibas supervised the swearing-in of Mrs Inyingi Brown as the substantive Head of Service of Rivers State.

Brown had been performing in an acting capacity since the resignation of the former Head of Service, George Nwaeke.

Ibas charged her to offer Governor Siminalayi Fubara equal loyalty she gave to the interim administration when she served in an acting capacity.

At 7am on Thursday, the outgoing administrator’s address was aired across local broadcast stations, officially announcing his exit.

Ibas outlined his achievements, particularly the restoration of calm and the reestablishment of public confidence in government.

He stated that peace was the cornerstone of his stewardship and urged the incoming leadership to consolidate on that foundation.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu, announced an end to the emergency rule in Rivers State, which declared on March 18, 2025, following the polical crisis in the state.