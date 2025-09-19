Tinubu Visits Buhari’s Family In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu on Friday visited the family of late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna State.

The President was accompanied by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, some other state governors, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, ministers, senators and other top government officials.

Tinubu was received by the widow of the late former president, Aisha Buhari, on behalf of her children.

Earlier on arrival in Kaduna, President Tinubu attended the wedding ceremony between Nasirudeen Yari, the son of a former governor of zamfara state, Senator Abdullaziz Yari; and Safiyya Idris.

The ceremony was held at the Sultan Bello Mosque in the Kaduna state capital.

The former Nigerian president died at The London Clinic on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

His remains were received by Tinubu at the Katsina Airport after it was flown from London, the United Kingdom.

Full military honours and other accompaniments, such as gun salutes and tuneful processions befitting a former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, were accorded to Buhari.

Islamic rites also preceded the interment of the former Nigerian leader in Daura.