Cannabis Concealed Under Yam Tubers Intercepted In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with Operatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), and vigilante groups, has intercepted a vehicle loaded with tubers of yams, under which 127 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis were concealed.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state’s Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Saturday, said the development was another significant breakthrough in the fight against crime and illicit drug trafficking.

The joint operation, carried out on 26th September 2025 at about 1600hrs along the Babanla–Oreke–Oke-Ode axis, led to the interception of the vehicle.‎

‎Two male suspects, Dan-Teni Haruna and Rabiu Ibrahim, both of Saliku, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, were arrested in connection with cannabis smuggling.

‎In a related development, the operatives also apprehended Mohammed Abubakar and Hussain, both from Tsaragi, and Tukur Ibrahim, a notorious kidnapper, who were allegedly involved in the invasion of Babanla on August 8, 2025.

After a discreet investigation, the suspects will be arraigned in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, commended the team for their effective collaboration.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining security across the state, warning that Kwara will not be a safe haven for criminal elements.