Why I Wrote A Book On Boko Haram’s Insurgency – Ex-CDS Irabor

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), says his new book, Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, is not an indictment but a call for national soul-searching.

“Scars, the Journey, and Boko Haram Conundrum is not an indictment; it is a national soul-searching presentation. It is an awakening reality to either act dutifully for progress, or do nothing and turn towards extinction.”

Speaking at the public unveiling of the book in Abuja on Friday, Gen. Irabor described the work as an “awakening reality” that seeks to stimulate a national conversation on credible solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

“The account in this book is the painful truth as I see it. It is my hope that it will elicit a national conversation aimed at focusing attention on credible solutions to the challenges. As we unveil this book, I invite you to join me on a journey of reflection, empathy, and hope,” he said.

Irabor emphasized that the book should be seen as an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on past experiences and recommit to justice, equity, and peace.

While recalling the atrocities committed by Boko Haram, he urged the nation to remember the victims and take lessons from Nigeria’s collective struggle against insurgency.

“I have always believed that man exists to solve problems. If you are not solving problems, then your existence is worthless,” he stated.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Irabor said Nigeria’s national experiences must be regarded as “wins and lessons,” stressing the need for hope and optimism in charting the country’s future.

The retired general further announced that proceeds from the book would be dedicated to supporting schools and hospitals, which he and his family have continued to sustain over the years.

“For me, this book is not a narrative; it is a call for sustained hope and optimism. Scars is quite optimistic that collectively, we can turn our scars into victories of nationhood,” Irabor affirmed.