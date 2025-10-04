BBN S10: Nine Finalists, ‘₦150m Prize’ At Stake, Who Emerges Top?

Who will be crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10 is the question on everyone’s lips after ten weeks of drama, laughter, tears, and fierce rivalries.

The stage is set for the grand finale with just nine housemates remaining. The long road that began with 29 hopefuls now narrows to a single dream, ‘₦150 million’ in cash and prizes, and a title that can transform a life overnight.

This Sunday, one of the nine remaining contestants will walk away as the ultimate star of Big Brother Naija: 10/10, marking the end of another unforgettable season of drama, strategy, and emotional rollercoasters.

Journey So Far

From day one, which began July 26, Big Brother Naija Season 10 has kept viewers glued to their screens with its unpredictable twists, alliances, and explosive moments.

The season’s theme, “10/10,” has lived up to its name, with contestants going all out to deliver top-tier entertainment right from week one.

The disqualification of Faith Adewale for assaulting Sultana jolted the house in its final weeks, proving that anything can still happen in Biggie’s world.

But beyond the chaos and controversy, the season has produced standout personalities, love stories, and bold strategic plays that will be talked about long after the finale fades to black.

As the show heads into its last hours, these nine finalists remain in contention for the coveted crown, each with a unique journey that earned them a place in the spotlight.

Now Meet The Final Nine

Sultana – The Emotional Anchor

A one-time Head of House, Farida ‘Sultana’ Ibrahim has been central to many of the season’s biggest moments.

From the model’s headline-making kiss with Koyin to her emotional resilience after her clash with Faith, she has displayed a mixture of vulnerability and strength that keeps fans invested.

The 25-year-old’s Northern strategy is social; she thrives on connections and emotional intelligence, both vital in securing votes.

Mensan – The Quiet Strategist

Measured, intelligent, and deliberate, Mensan has played the long game. Twice crowned Most Influential Player, the 29-year-old Lawyer’s methodical approach often went unnoticed amid louder personalities.

Yet, the Rivers-born housemate’s consistent performance in tasks and his calm demeanour could appeal to viewers who admire composure over chaos. In a season built on noise, Mensan’s silence has spoken volumes.

Dede – The Firebrand

Unfiltered and unapologetic, Precious ‘Dede’ Ashiogwu has brought energy and controversy in equal measure. Her charisma, sense of judgement, and fiery exchanges have made her one of the season’s most polarising housemates.

Yet, the 23-year-old Deltan was impossible to ignore. Her “three fishes” comment targeting her admirers remains one of this season’s defining moments. Some had opined that ‘Love her or hate her, Dede commands attention,’ and that alone could push the entrepreneur far.

Imisi – The People’s Favourite

Affectionately dubbed the “funny queen,” and Ijoba 606 Imisi has become a fan darling through her humour, warmth, and relatability from her first week in the house.

The 23-year-old, whose strategy was “to be herself without filters,” once won immunity in Week 8 after a lucky envelope grab, but it’s her authenticity that’s been her biggest win.

Many evicted housemates have tipped her as the possible winner, and it’s easy to see why, as she embodies the feel-good energy the audience gravitates toward. Her character lightens the tension; her vulnerability humanises the spectacle of the show and tells what reality is. In a house full of strategies, the Oyo-born actor remains effortlessly real.

Isabella – The Charmer

Elegant, composed, self-described flirtatious, Isabella Georgewill, the dark-skinned single mother, has balanced charm with tact.

Her on-screen relationships, first with Kayikunmi, evicted in the second week and later with Koyin, ensured she remained a steady presence in conversations inside and outside the house. She was the first to break the mould of the show’s character, not hesitating to reveal her intentions in the house from week one.

While the 29-year-old Rivers-born hasn’t stirred up many controversies, the few she has made her a fan favourite, and her quiet poise may appeal to fans who value subtle strength.

Jason Jae – The Calculated Player

Every season needs a master tactician, and Ayomide ‘Jason Jae’ James, the dim-eyed creative director, fits the role. As the final Head of House, his decision to pick Sultana as his guest was both strategic and emotional, signalling loyalty and awareness in equal measure.

The Ondo-born musician has won key tasks and managed alliances with precision. His only hurdle? Translating strategic respect into emotional fan votes. If intellect could win Big Brother, Jason, 29, would already have the cheque.

Kaybobo – The Gambler

In one of the boldest moves of the season, Kayode ‘Kaybobo’ Oladele answered Biggie’s red phone and bought his way into the finale, spending ₦10 million of the total prize fund to secure immunity.

The move stunned both fans and housemates. Was it desperation or brilliance? Time will tell. His calm, deliberate personality contrasts sharply with the boldness of that decision, making the 26-year-old housemate one of the most intriguing finalists to watch.

During his time in the house, the Ekiti-born contestant had fewer controversies and simply maintained his lane. The American football player who rarely showed interest in any housemate, shockingly, had a short-lived affair with evictee Thelma Lawson. In his entry, he had revealed that his mission “wasn’t just to look for fame but to inspire.”

Kola – The Steady Hand

Kolapo ‘Kola’ Omotosho may not have dominated headlines, but his quiet resilience is undeniable. His on-off situationship with Dede gave viewers occasional drama, yet the Ekiti-born housemate’s focus remained steady.

The 28-year-old quality assurance analyst has survived multiple nominations and outlasted bigger personalities, proving that consistency can sometimes beat charisma.

His chances depend on whether fans see him as underrated or forgettable. At his entry, he believed “this is a platform to break the conventional mould of who we are expected to be and said he was “here to challenge perceptions, and push boundaries.”

Koyin – The Lover Boy

Charismatic, playful, and emotionally open, Koyinsola ‘Koyin’ Sanusi has managed to stay in the spotlight through romance, humour, and energy.

The Ogun-born’s connections with Sultana and Isabella gave him visibility, while his youthful vibe resonates with younger audiences. His fans had dubbed themselves as Koyinstars.

The 21-year-old model’s strength lies in his social presence, but in a finale, emotions can split votes as easily as they build them.

The Power Plays & Turning Points

Season 10 has thrived on dramatic shifts. From Kaybobo’s ₦10 million immunity gamble to Faith’s shocking disqualification, each twist redefined the house dynamics.

In-house competitions saw task wins pile up, with names like Mensan, Dede, and Doctor Faith (before his exit) frequently leading the scoreboard.

Yet, as past seasons have shown, with that also of Season 9’s Kelly Rae, victory in tasks doesn’t always translate into public votes.

Beyond strategy, Big Brother Naija remains a game of storytelling, who connects, who redeems, who survives.

This season has been rich with intertwined narratives: heartbreak, ambition, jealousy, friendship, and transformation.

The remaining contestants have each mastered one of these emotional threads, setting the stage for a finale decided as much by hearts as by minds.

Who Takes The Crown Home?

As predictions swirl, Imisi stands out as the favourite heading into the grand finale. She combines humour, emotional warmth, and relatability, three ingredients that have crowned past winners.

Her ability to connect with viewers across demographics may give her the edge.

Yet, Jason Jae remains a powerful contender, buoyed by strategic brilliance and task dominance. Koyin, with his youthful energy and fan-driven charm, could also pull a surprise.

Meanwhile, Sultana’s resilience and Kaybobo’s audacity give compelling narratives that might resonate with late-deciding voters.

In contrast, Mensan’s quiet strategy and Kola’s calm composure might fall short in a season defined by loud moments.

Dede, ever the wildcard, could still shock everyone if her polarising personality converts controversy into curiosity.

This weekend’s finale isn’t just the end of another Big Brother cycle; it’s the closing chapter of a 72-day social experiment that mirrored the drama of modern life, ambition, love, betrayal, and redemption.

Each finalist represents a different face of the BBNaija dream: the strategist, the entertainer, the lover, and the risk-taker.

And as millions of fans prepare to vote one last time, one truth remains: in Big Brother’s world, the loudest roar doesn’t always win.

Come Sunday night, as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu calls the final name, only one will rise above the rest.

And for that lucky housemate, life and fame will never be the same again.