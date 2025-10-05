NDLEA Foils Six UK-Bound Cocaine Shipments, Arrests Six suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it it has dismantled two major drug cartels behind six cocaine consignments destined for the United Kingdom.

The operations, carried out over three weeks across Lagos, led to the arrest of six suspects, including the alleged kingpin, Alhaji Hammed Ode.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the operation began on September 16, 2025, when NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.4 kilograms hidden in cocoa butter body cream containers.

He said the syndicates concealed the drugs in stainless cups, body cream, and hair gel containers.

Babafemi said a cargo agent was arrested, and further investigation linked the consignment to Ode, who was later apprehended with the cooperation of the police.

According to him, during interrogation, Ode admitted ownership of the drugs, which he claimed to have purchased for over ₦150 million.

READ ALSO: Petrol Smuggling Attempt Fails As Police Intercept Over 100 Jerrycans

“In series of intelligence led operations that lasted over three weeks across Lagos, operatives of the NDLEA have successfully dismantled two major drug cartels behind six different consignments of cocaine concealed in walls of stainless cups, body cream and hair gel containers, leading to the arrest of five suspects and ultimately the arrowhead of the syndicate, Hammed Taofeek Ode, who parades as a businessman and real estate developer.

“The beginning of the end of the criminal syndicate’s operations began on 16th September 2025, when NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.40 kilograms concealed in walls of cocoa butter body cream containers.

“A cargo agent was promptly arrested. Further investigations revealed Alhaji Hammed Taofeek Ode as the mastermind of the shipment, and after weeks of intelligence, it was established that the drug baron had reported a dispute at the Zone 2 headquarters of the Police in Lagos, after which the Agency sought the cooperation of the police to get the suspect into custody.

“During his preliminary interview, Alhaji Hammed Ode admitted ownership of the consignment, which he claimed he bought at over N150 million. He claimed to be a businessman and estate developer following his return from the United Kingdom in 2024. He had lived for over 27 years in many European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, before settling in the UK.”

Babafemi also said two other suspects, Ogunbiyi Taiwo and Popoola Olumuyiwa, were also arrested after NDLEA officers intercepted consignments containing crayfish and stainless cups used to conceal 2.6 kilograms of cocaine.

He said, “Two other cocaine laden consignments going to the UK were also intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the MMIA on Thursday, 2nd October. Two suspects, Ogunbiyi Oluseye Taiwo and Popoola Francis Olumuyiwa, linked to the seizures were promptly arrested. One of the consignments contains crayfish, and 12 pieces of stainless cups used to conceal 1.00kg of cocaine, while the second consignment also contains crayfish, and 36 containers of hair cream used to conceal 1.60kg of cocaine. ”

The NDLEA is Nigeria’s federal agency charged with combating the trafficking, distribution, and abuse of controlled substances.

Over the years, it has made several high-profile drug busts involving consignments destined for the UK and other countries, often using concealment techniques.