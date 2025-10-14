‘Not A Betrayal,’ Mbah Defends Decision To Quit PDP

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has defended his decision to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move was driven by the need to better serve the interests of the people of the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after announcing his defection during a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state, the governor dismissed suggestions that his action amounted to a betrayal of the PDP, under which he was elected.

“This is not a betrayal; it is also not abandoning,” he said.

“It is more about thinking I was entrusted with the people’s mandate by the people, and it is also a cost on me carrying that same mandate on a platform that will best serve the people.”

The governor explained that his decision followed consultations and was rooted in the belief that the PDP platform could no longer “serve the people optimally.”

“We have people who, under a particular platform, gave me their mandate to lead them,” he said.

“But it became clear to us that the platform on which that mandate was given may not serve us optimally, and then, in consultation with them decided that we’re now going to migrate to a stronger platform that will best serve them.”

“So I don’t see that as a betrayal.”

When asked if he owed an apology to those who believed that he could represent them as a member of the PDP, the governor maintained that his loyalty lies with the people, not the political structure.

“If this move would continue or affect the continuity of progress that we have witnessed in Enugu or if indeed it’s about self ambition then of course your analogy may fit,” he said.

“But this is a lot more about the people first, before the party.”

His exit from the PDP will be followed by that of Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, whose defection, it was learnt, had been finalised.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Obvwevori and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno moved to the ruling party with all their officials and appointees earlier in the year.