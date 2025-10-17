Police Arrest Father For Alleged Rape Of Teenage daughter In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has apprehended a middle-aged man for allegedly serially raping his 15-year-old daughter in Ajue, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the suspect they identified as Oyewole Adamolekun, also impregnated her.

A resident of the area had on October 8, 2025 lodged a formal complaint about the incident at the Enu-Owa Divisional Police Headquarters, in Ondo town.

The resident alleged that the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter since she was three years old.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued and made available to journalists.

“Acting swiftly on the report, officers of the Division arrested the Suspect, while the victim was immediately taken to a medical facility where an ultrasound examination confirmed that she was 19 weeks and two days pregnant,” Ayanlade stated.

The police PRO noted that the suspect had since confessed to the crime, adding that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“He is currently in police custody, and the case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for diligent investigation and expedited prosecution,” he added.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, condemned the act, saying it is criminal and morally reprehensible.

He assured that the police would ensure that justice is served in the case with utmost urgency, professionalism, and precision.