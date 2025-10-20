Police Arrest Robbery Suspect Disguised In NYSC Uniform In Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber who disguised himself in a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform to evade security checks.

The Command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Monday that the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Chinecherem Ugwuagu, was arrested on October 11 along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

He said police officers attached to the Safer Highway Patrol intercepted Ugwuagu while he was escaping on a robbed Carter motorcycle.

Recovered from him were a gun-like object made from a lotion container, clothes, a bank ATM card, and other items.

According to Ndukwe, investigations revealed that the suspect earlier that morning broke into a victim’s home at 9th Mile in Udi Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest 28 Suspected Oil Thieves, Seize 290,000 Litres Of Petrol In N’Delta

He allegedly used the imitation gun to threaten the victim and robbed him of the recovered items before disguising in the NYSC uniform.

“The suspect dressed in the uniform to avoid detection but was arrested by eagle-eyed operatives,” Ndukwe stated.

He added that the suspect would be charged in court once investigations are completed.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the officers for their swift action and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to fighting crime and urged residents to remain law-abiding and provide credible information to the police.

“We will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property across Enugu State,” Giwa assured.