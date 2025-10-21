ADC Mum On Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Faults Clampdown On Protesters

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kept mum on calls for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, but criticised the clampdown on protesters demanding freedom for the 58-year-old.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke on Tuesday’s edition on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the party was focused on defending citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly.

“Without prejudice to why Nnamdi Kanu is being held, as a party, we’ve not made any statement on this. What we are saying is that citizens have the right to demonstrate.

“They have the right to protest in support or against anything the government does or fails to do. That right is fundamental and sacrosanct,” he said on the current affairs show.

Abdullahi noted that the ADC would not take a position on Kanu’s detention since the matter remains before the court.

“Kanu has not been convicted, and because the case is in court, we will not comment on it. If he were convicted, we could then debate why criminals and drug traffickers are being released while he is still held,” he explained.

Protest, Dispersal

On Monday, security operatives fired tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered in Abuja, demanding the release of the IPOB leader.

The demonstration, led by activist Omoyele Sowore, began near Transcorp Hilton despite a court order and police warning. Protesters chanted “Free Nnamdi Kanu now” before security agents fired into the air to break up the crowd.

Heavy security was deployed across key locations, including Eagle Square, Unity Fountain, the Federal Secretariat, and the Three Arms Zone. Major roads such as Shehu Shagari Way were barricaded, causing gridlock across the city.

However, the ADC spokesman faulted the restriction of protesters from the National Assembly, describing it as undemocratic.

“The National Assembly is the bastion of democracy in Nigeria. I am surprised that protesters are being stopped from going there. Citizens have the right to go to the National Assembly, submit letters, and hand petitions to their representatives. That is what democracy means,” he stated.

Abdullahi questioned the legality of any court decision restricting Nigerians from exercising their constitutional rights.

“I don’t think the court has the right or power to take away the freedom of expression granted by the Constitution,” he said.

Following the restriction and the clampdown by security operarives, Sowore accused the police of unprovoked attacks, alleging that Kanu’s younger brother and lawyer were beaten and arrested.

“There was no provocation on our part. They just began shooting tear gas and even live bullets,” he said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

The protesters defied an interim order by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, which barred demonstrations around Aso Rock, the National Assembly, and other sensitive areas.

The court had fixed Monday for hearing an application to vacate the order obtained by the police.

Sowore insisted there was no valid order restricting the protest and vowed to challenge it.

He questioned why the police had not sought similar restraint against those protesting against Kanu’s release. He accused the police of unprovoked attacks.

Police Defend Action

But Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, later defended the action, saying officers acted within the law to prevent damage to critical infrastructure.

On Tuesday morning, normalcy had returned to Abuja, with businesses and traffic flow restored.

The protest coincided with the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS demonstrations, which called for police reforms and justice for victims of brutality.

Kanu, who faces terrorism charges, has been in detention since his 2021 extradition from Kenya. His lawyers continue to demand his release on health grounds.