38 AK-47s, Others Recovered As Other Troops Neutralise Terrorists

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have defeated terrorist attacks on multiple locations across the joint operations area in Borno and Yobe states.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement on Thursday, explained that between midnight and 4 a.m., the terrorists launched coordinated assaults on troops’ positions in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko, situated in Sector 1(Borno ) and Sector 2 (Yobe ), respectively.

It said that in all instances, the troops stood firm, fought gallantly, and professionally repelled the attacks, dealing the terrorists a “heavy, decisive, and bloody blow”.

The army stated that the coordinated offensive response was supported by air platforms of the Air Component Command of OPHK.

“The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by Theatre Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, gave troops additional leverage and impetus to respond with overwhelming and lethal force.

“The combined ground and air efforts resulted in the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists across all the locations,” it said in the statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

Assault Rifles

It also disclosed that the troops recovered 38 AK-47s, seven PKT machine guns, five RPG tubes, two GPMGs, and hand grenades, along with thousands of assorted belted and loose rounds of different calibres.

“Additionally, over 70 of the wounded miscreants are still being pursued by ground troops supported by the Air Component in close coordination.

“Intelligence further revealed the terrorists who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo manoeuvred from the Cameroon axis, while those that attacked Katarko emerged from the Timbuktu Triangle, a known terrorist enclave,” the statement revealed.

The army, however, said that some of the gallant troops were wounded in action but were in stable condition.

It also said that some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists’ armed drones and RPG fire during the battle, especially in Mafa and Dikwa, where a part of the defences were momentarily breached.

The military high command has commended the gallantry, doggedness, and renewed charge of the troops.

“Their steadfast performance once again reaffirms the military’s unwavering resolve and capacity to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against all threats especially with the introduction of more boots and critical combat enablers into the Theatre,” the army added.